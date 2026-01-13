How many runs does Virat Kohli need to shatter Sachin Tendulkar's record for most international runs? Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record for fastest to 28000 runs in international cricket. He is now the second-highest run-scorer across the three formats and is only behind Tendulkar. Here is how many runs Kohli needs to score to get past Tendulkar.

New Delhi:

India icon Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form in ODI cricket recently. He hit a match-defining 93 in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara as he carried on his stellar run.

Kohli has smashed five consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket with two centuries as he is on a run-scoring spree. Kohli missed out on hitting another ton but registered a couple of milestones during his stroke-filled knock in the series opener.

Kohli completed 28000 runs in international cricket, and he shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record for being the fastest man to get to the milestone. He also equalled Sachin for most runs scored by an Indian player in ODIs against New Zealand, as he now has 1750 runs to his name against the Kiwis.

Having scored 93 in the first match, Kohli became the third player to get to the milestone. He has also become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket as he surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 28016 runs.

Kohli now sits only behind Sachin on the list of most runs across the three formats. But how many runs does Kohli need to go past Sachin? Here are the numbers that you shall know.

How many runs does Kohli need to break Sachin's record?

Following his 93, Kohli now has 28068 runs to his name in 624 innings. He has scored 84 international centuries and 146 half tons.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar had scored 34357 runs in 782 innings across the three formats during his career. Tendulkar also holds the record for most centuries with 100 tons to his name in international cricket, along with 164 half tons. Going by this, Kohli is currently 6289 runs behind Tendulkar and as ODI matches are not played a lot these days, he would need some magic to go past his idol.

Most runs in international cricket:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 34357 runs

2 - Virat Kohli: 28068 runs

3 - Kumar Sangakkara: 28016 runs

4 - Ricky Ponting: 27483 runs

5 - Mahela Jayawardene: 25957 runs