How many runs does Virat Kohli need to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in ODI history? Virat Kohli made 93 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. He is chasing multiple of Sachin Tendulkar's records in ODI cricket, including that of most runs in the format and most centuries in List A cricket history.

Vadodara:

In the opening ODI against New Zealand, Virat Kohli delivered a dominant performance, hammering 93 runs off 91 balls to put India firmly in control. The 37-year-old played aggressively to begin with and showed immense composure as he moved closer to his 85th ODI century, before Kyle Jamieson got the better of him in the 40th over of the game.

In the meantime, with 93 to his name, Kohli moved closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI cricket history. He stands second on the elite list and now needs 3776 runs to surpass another of Tendulkar’s records. Even though it looks extremely difficult on paper, the Delhi-born is certainly chasing it with the form he is in. He has scored two half-centuries and same number of centuries in the last four games, asserting his dominance in the format.

Most runs in ODIs (stats include India's first ODI vs New Zealand)

Player Runs Sachin Tendulkar 18426 Virat Kohli 14650

On the other hand, Tendulkar leads the List A charts with 60 centuries to his name. Kohli is just two behind him and given his red-hot form, the star India batter could even overtake the mark in the coming days.

Notably, during his stay at the crease at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, Kohli also completed 28000 runs in international cricket. He became the fastest cricketer to do it, surpassing Tendulkar. On top of that, he also overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-leading run-scorer in ODI cricket history.

India's other top performers

Apart from Kohli, Shubman Gill also played some good cricket, scoring 56 runs. He took some time to settle down and got going after Rohit Sharma departed for 26 runs. After Gill went back to the pavilion, Shreyas Iyer took over the business and gave Kohli the perfect support that was needed.

After he departed, New Zealand scripted a comeback as Ravindra Jadeja departed for four and Iyer for 49. Kyle Jamieson was sensational, to say the least. However, with KL Rahul in the middle, India would hope to finish the game with a win.