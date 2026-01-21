How many centuries Abhishek Sharma need to break Rohit Sharma's national record of most T20I tons? Abhishek Sharma needs four more T20I centuries to surpass Rohit Sharma’s national record of five tons. In red-hot form ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, the young opener continues to impress with his aggressive approach at the top of the order.

Nagpur:

Abhishek Sharma has made a strong impact since breaking into international cricket, quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format. The young opener has been outstanding in T20Is, amassing 1,115 runs in 30 matches at an explosive strike rate of 188.02. With the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon, his form will be vital as India aim to become the first team to successfully defend the title.

In the opening T20I against New Zealand at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, the 25-year-old produced a blistering knock of 84 from just 35 deliveries, powering India to a commanding total of 238 in the first innings. Known for his aggressive starts, Abhishek consistently lays the foundation for the middle order to sustain the scoring rate, a factor that has significantly benefited India in recent times.

The Punjab batter has already registered a couple of T20 centuries and is now closing in on some of India’s most established names in the format. Rohit Sharma currently leads the chart with five hundreds, followed by Suryakumar Yadav with four and Sanju Samson with three. Abhishek now requires four more centuries to hold the top spot, and considering his current form, it would not be surprising if he reaches the summit before the end of the year.

High risk, high rewards ft. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek was adjudged the Player of the Match after India’s commanding 48-run win over New Zealand in the first T20I. During the presentation, when the cricketer was asked about playing high-risk cricket, especially in the initial overs, Abhishek spoke about the rewards that it brings. He mentioned that targeting the main bowlers of the opponent team always opens the door for India and it helps the team establish their authority in the middle.

“I don't feel it's a high risk, but for me, it's, I feel this is my, I wouldn't say it's my comfort zone, but it's like I've always wanted to be in first because they want to give you the first six overs and that's what I've been practicing before the nets as well. And that was always in my mind if I do, because if you see all the bowlers, all the main bowlers and you know, from all the teams, they bowl first, second, three overs probably. And if I get scores in the first three, four overs, then, you know, we have always got the upper hand,” Abhishek said.