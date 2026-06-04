How is Rishabh Pant doing after losing India vice-captaincy and quitting LSG leadership?

Chandigarh:

India's upcoming Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh will mark the team's first red-ball assignment since a leadership reshuffle saw Rishabh Pant lose the vice-captaincy. KL Rahul has been announced as Shubman Gill’s new deputy. However, despite the change, Pant continues to be regarded as one of India's most important players in Test cricket.

The keeper-batter has been putting in extensive work during training sessions ahead of the one-off match, as he is looking to bounce back from an underwhelming IPL campaign. There’s plenty of criticism around him at the moment, which eventually resulted in Pant quitting as LSG captain.

Addressing his current whereabouts, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate made it clear that Pant remains fully committed to the team. He stressed that the southpaw’s experience and influence within the dressing room remain significant, adding that his input will continue to carry weight even without an official leadership title.

"I don't think you need a formal title to be a leader. With the new set-up like this, I think Rishabh understands that and he's committed to being a good role model and senior player. He's been in great spirits. He's always one of those guys who's happy and cheerful and drives the spirit in the team. We've got no complaints from him. You wouldn't notice that his role in the team has changed. No concerns about Rishabh,” ten Doeschate said in the press conference.

The former Netherlands captain also pointed to Pant's interaction with newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill during practice. He revealed that the duo spoke on the leadership structure and the brand of cricket that is expected from Pant.

"I actually heard him and Shubman having a chat around that yesterday – how you want to conduct yourself as a senior player and extend communication as to how you're going to play,” ten Doeschate added.

Padikkal tipped to bat at three

Early reports indicate that Devdutt Padikkal could be preferred ahead of Sai Sudharsan for the number three position. Both these cricketers enjoyed a terrific IPL, where Sai finished as the third-leading run-scorer of the tournament, but the team management believes that Padikkal suits the role at the moment. Sai was handed plenty of opportunities but he failed to prove his mettle and that might play a part in the decision making.

Also Read: