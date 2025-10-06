How is Delhi's weather forecast during the 2nd IND vs WI Test, with October rains flagging onset of winters? This will be the first time in 17 years that a Test match in Delhi is taking place in October since 2008 as India and West Indies are scheduled to square off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the series decider. It has been a wet week in the capital, with October flagging the onset of winters.

New Delhi:

It has been a strange last month as far as Delhi's weather is concerned, with the monsoon season lasting until September first week, followed by three weeks of rebound of summers and as soon as October began, a couple of heavy showers in a span of a few days have probably flagged off the early onset of winters. The rebound of summers saw international cricket return to Delhi and the Arun Jaitley Stadium produced one of the best-ever games at the venue between India and Australian women's teams.

412 played 369 as runs galore on one of the flattest tracks ever for a women's ODI, as admitted by Australian skipper Alyssa Healy. And now the capital gears up for a Test match in more than two years, a first since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in 2023. This will be the first Test in the capital in the October window in 17 years, since the drawn game in 2007 against Australia.

Earlier, Delhi was scheduled to host the second Test against South Africa from November 22, but after the air-quality concerns were raised, it was swapped with its West Indies series counterpart, with Kolkata now set to witness the World Test champions in action.

As far as weather is concerned, Delhi witnessed thunderstorms late Sunday night and Monday early morning as the city woke up to waterlogged streets and cooler temperatures on October 6. And the forecast suggests that it will be overcast for the rest of the day, even though there are alerts for lighting and thunderstorms until Tuesday morning.

There are a couple of passing showers predicted on the radar for Tuesday as well, however, the weather seems to be clear for the rest of the week, including the Test match days, starting Friday. Given how quickly the Ahmedabad Test got finished, in just eight sessions, even if there is an interruption or two due to weather in Delhi, it wouldn't have much bearing on the result as India are expected to seal the series 2-0, but the West Indies can't be counted out from putting up a fight.