How have Mumbai Indians performed in Qualifier 2 in IPL as they face Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad? Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2025. MI defeated Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator by 20 runs after defending 228. Here is how MI have performed in Qualifier 2 matches that they have played in IPL.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians marched their way into the Qualifier 2 after edging past Gujarat Titans in Eliminator on Friday, May 30. After putting up 228/5 on the back of a Rohit Sharma special, the five-time champions restricted the 2022 winners GT to 208 as Sai Sudharsan's 80 went in vain.

MI will now meet Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 as they look to keep their hopes for a record sixth title alive, while PBKS are in the hunt for their maiden IPL title. Punjab lost the Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have now made their way to the finals and await the winner of Qualifier 2 between MI and PBKS.

The Qualifier 2 clash is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. Ahead of the clash, here is how MI have fared in second qualifiers over the past 14 years since the playoff system began in 2011.

Mumbai Indians' record in Qualifier 2 in IPL since 2011

MI have played in four matches in Qualifier 2 till now. They have won two and have lost as many games. MI faced then-Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 in and lost to them by 43 runs.

MI faced Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in 2013 and defeated them by four wickets. MI then won the final too after beating Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs. Mumbai defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 Qualifier 2 too and went on to win the IPL yet again. MI played the Q2 in 2023 and lost to Gujarat Titans by 62 runs.

MI's record in Qualifier 2:

Matches played: 4

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 2

MI vs PBKS H2H record in IPL

MI and PBKS have faced each other 32 times in the IPL. MI hold a slight advantage over Punjab in their head-to-head clashes. Punjab Kings have emerged victorious 15 times, whereas Mumbai have won the clash 17 times. MI lost to Punjab earlier this season after PBKS chased down 185 on the back of Josh Inglis' 73 and Priyansh Arya's 62.