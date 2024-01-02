IND vs SA: How has Virat Kohli performed in his first Test every year as he gears up for Proteas challenge?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli.

IND vs SA: Batting maestro Virat Kohli is all set to hit the ground at Newlands, Cape Town in India's clash against South Africa in the second Test from January 3 onwards. After receiving a drubbing at the hands of the Proteas in the first Test, the Men in Blue are looking to avoid a 2-0 defeat and instead looking to go with some pride if they manage to make it 1-1. The match will mark India's first New Year game in 2024.

While the Men in Blue will want to start the year on a high, batting maestro Virat Kohli does not need any invitation to take on the opposition attack. He has played crucial knocks in India's New Year Tests and one would expect him to carry it in the upcoming game.

How has Kohli performed in his first Test every year?

Kohli, who made his Test debut in June 2011, has been bossing things for 12 years. He has a good record while playing in his first Test every year, however, South Africa has not been much kind to him. In his first Tests every year since 2012, Kohli has made 1125 runs. He has hit two double centuries and two centuries in those 12 games. Kohli has begun a year in Test cricket twice in South Africa before. He has been able to cross a fifty only once in those four innings, which was a hard-fought 79 in India's loss to the Proteas in Cape Town in 2022. Interestingly, both of his New Year Tests in South Africa have come in Cape Town, the other one being the 2018 tour.

Virat in his New Year Test

in 2012 - 23 and 9 vs AUS in SCG

in 2013 - 107 and DNB vs AUS in Chennai

in 2014 - 4 and 67 vs NZ in Auckland

in 2015 - 147 and 46 vs AUS in SCG

in 2016 - 200 and DNB vs WI in North Sound

in 2017 - 204 and 38 vs BAN in Hyderabad

in 2018 - 5 and 28 vs SA in Cape Town

in 2019 - 23 and DNB vs AUS in SCG

in 2020 - 2 and 19 vs NZ in Wellington

in 2021 - 11 and 72 vs ENG in Chennai

in 2022 - 79 and 29 vs SA in Cape Town

in 2023 - 12 and DNB vs AUS in Nagpur

Latest Cricket News