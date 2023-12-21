IND vs SA 3rd ODI: How has Team India performed at Boland Park in Paarl? Check alarming record vs South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India and South Africa are all set to have a go at each other in the 3rd and final ODI of the series at Boland Park in Paarl. The two teams are currently locked in at 1-1 after both of them registered victories in the first two matches. The third contest will mark the end of the white-ball leg of the tour.

KL Rahul's India won the first game in Johannesburg by 8 wickets while the Proteas avenged the loss with a similar margin in the second contest in Gqeberha. But how has India performed at the Boland Park in Paarl? Here is India's complete ODI record at the venue.

India's ODI record at the Boland Park

India have played five ODIs in total at the Paarl venue. They have registered two wins in those two games but were at the wrong end in the other two games. One match in which India participated was a tied affair. The Men in Blue have defeated the Netherlands and Kenya in their two outings while their tied game came against Zimbabwe. Notably, India have lost both of their ODI encounters at the venue to South Africa.

Matches played by India: 5

Won: 2 in 2001 and 2003

Lost: 2 in 2022

Tied: 1 in 1997

Talking about the series so far, the Indians were quite dominant in the first ODI. They bowled the Proteas out for just 116 before hunting down the total in 16.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries while Arshdeep Singh took a fifer.

The Proteas bounced back in the second ODI with a dominant eight-wicket win. This time they bowled the visitors out for 211 with no one able to score a big knock on a decent pitch. Sai Sudharsan was India's highest scorer with 62 runs to his name. In reply, Tony de Zorzi's brilliant century powered the Proteas to a cakewalk 8-wicket win in 42.3 overs

