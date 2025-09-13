How has India skipper Suryakumar Yadav performed against Pakistan in T20Is? With India set to take on Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, let us have a look at how India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav has fared for the Men in Blue when taking on Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.

In one of the most anticipated clashes, India is all set to take on Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The two sides will take on each other in the sixth game of the Group A clash of the tournament. They will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14.

With the game upcoming, there could be several names that could make a difference in the clash. One of the biggest impact makers from the game could be India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. One of the most destructive batters in T20I cricket, Surya, could make a huge impact for India against Pakistan.

With the clash upcoming, many would wonder how India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has fared against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I record against Pakistan:

It is worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav has played a total of five T20Is against Pakistan in his career so far. In the five games, the star batter has amassed 64 runs to his name with an average of 12.8 runs. His highest score against the Men in Green in 18 runs.

Notably, the 34-year-old has not been able to perform well against Pakistan so far, but he will be hoping to put in a good show against the arch-rivals in the upcoming Asia Cup clash.

Suryakumar Yadav’s overall T20I record

Speaking of Suryakumar Yadav and his overall record in the shortest format of the game, the 34-year-old is one of the best in the business. With 84 T20I matches played, the India T20I skipper has amassed 2,605 runs to his name and averages 38.3 runs.

With India being the T20 World Champions, Suryakumar Yadav will be hoping to lead the side into a new era and help them win the Asia Cup 2025 as well.

