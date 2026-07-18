How has India fared at the Lord's Cricket Ground in ODI cricket? Check stats ahead of series decider

London:

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and England. The two sides are slated to meet at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 19th. It is worth noting that with India having won the first ODI and England emerging victorious in the second, the upcoming clash at Lord’s is the series decider.

Over the years, there have been several iconic clashes at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, and ahead of the third ODI, many fans will be wondering how the Indian team has fared at the venue in ODI cricket.

It is interesting to note that the Indian team has played a total of 9 ODI matches at Lord’s Cricket Ground so far. In the 9 matches, they have only managed to register three victories, five losses, and one tied game. It could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue approach the upcoming game with their record at the iconic venue.

What did Shubman Gill say ahead of the third ODI?

It is worth noting that after losing seven games in a row in the T20I series against Ireland and England, the Men in Blue registered their first win of the ongoing tour when they took on England in the first ODI of the series in Birmingham. However, the Three Lions came back quickly as they registered a dominant win against India in the second ODI.

After the loss in the second ODI, India skipper Shubman Gill had come forward and talked about what went wrong for the Men in Blue, revealing how disappointed he was after posting a low total on the board in the first innings of the game.

“Quite disappointing, to be honest with you. We thought 300, 310 would be a good total after 25 overs. We were at a good position. But, we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. [On India's two batting collapses] I mean, our tailenders are not the best batsmen. But I think we expected a bit more from our lower middle order and we were not able to capitalize on the start that we got,” Gill had said after the game.

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