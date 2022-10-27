How does Suryakumar Yadav prepare before big games? Here's what India's number 4 has to say

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav | File Photo

Suryakumar Yadav has credited his realistic practice sessions for his incredible consistency, saying that if he gets out during a simulation, he doesn't bat again.

How Does He Do It?

Asked about his preparation that brings about this manic consistency, Surya said: "What I do is to try and put a lot of pressure on myself whenever I am going for a few practice sessions or playing a match scenario.

"So, for example, if I am targeting a few balls, and I have to (suppose) get 'N' number of runs, if I get out, I just come out. That day, I don't go in to bat again."

The simulation helps him prepare better for the match.

"The same thing I'm been reflecting on when I go into the games, and my plans have been very clear. What shots I have in my kitty, I just go out and express that. I won't do anything out of the box. It has been helping me, and hopefully try and do the same thing in the coming games," he elaborated.

"It feels really good to have numbers around, but at the same time, what I have been doing in the last few years is just eating fruits of that hard work maybe," the contented smile said it all.

Having enjoyed some great success while batting at the top order in the IPL, Surya clearly understands his role.

"I think from my point of view, the number that I am batting, I have practised that in the last three or four years. Whatever the situation is I have to just bat accordingly," he said.

"It is simple because as a No. 4, I either come in when we have lost two wickets and there aren't too much on the board. Then I have to raise the tempo in the last 10 overs.

"The other situation is that the team has scored a lot of runs when I come in and I have to maintain that tempo," he said.

One couldn't but get impressed with the clarity in his thought process.

Taking The Situation Into Consideration

Surya is fully aware of his range and plays his shots as per the requirements.

"The last two tracks (Brisbane warm-up and Melbourne) were completely different where we played today. It (SCG track) was a little slow, and the last game was a little quick and bouncy.

"You have to adjust. And just, obviously, everyone must be having their own plan, and they are trying to execute it. Hopefully, we will come out again and do the same."

In the Indian team, Surya has had the maximum impactful partnerships with none other than Kohli, and that has happened because of their deep understanding of each other's games.

"I feel we respect each other's game when we are batting together. For example, if I am getting few boundaries from one end, then he tries to rotate and to keep the intent to look for good shots," he gave a peek into their mindset.

"Obviously, at the same time my plans are very clear when I go in to bat. I look for boundaries, try and hit the gaps and run hard. You know, when you are batting with him, you have to run hard as well," he added.

The Kohli Effect

On the day, Kohli helped him clear his thoughts about when to attack the Netherlands bowlers.

"He just clears your thoughts. I mean, when I was batting and when I was a little confused when I was inside, he was just coming up to me and telling me what delivery can you expect now from that bowler. So it's a very good camaraderie, and I'm really enjoying batting with him right now."

Suryakumar Yadav and Team India will next be in action against South Africa on Sunday, October 30.

