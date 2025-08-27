How did Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir, fare in his Delhi Premier League debut? Watch Aryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, made his Delhi Premier League debut for Central Delhi Kings, scoring a quick 22 off 16 balls. Opening the innings, the 17-year-old showed early promise with aggressive strokes before falling in the fourth over.

New Delhi:

Aryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, made his Delhi Premier League (DPL) debut on Wednesday, August 27. Playing for Central Delhi Kings, he stepped into the spotlight with a brief but eye-catching innings. The 17-year-old right-hander opened the batting in place of Yash Dhull, who is currently on Duleep Trophy duty with North Zone.

Meanwhile, Aryavir made an immediate impression, scoring 22 runs off 16 deliveries, offering glimpses of his father’s trademark attacking style before being dismissed in the fourth over. After a cautious start, the youngster found his rhythm against experienced pacer Navdeep Saini in the third over, striking two consecutive boundaries. One of them was through extra cover, and another was lofted over the same region.

He followed it up with similar aggression in the next over, hitting back-to-back fours off Rounak Waghela before falling shortly after. Although his stay at the crease was short-lived, the young opener showed confidence and intent against seasoned bowlers. His debut innings has already generated buzz, given the inevitable comparisons to his father, who remains one of India’s most iconic openers.

Aryavir’s presence in the Central Delhi Kings squad is part of a wider family connection in the league. His younger brother, Vedant Sehwag, is also participating in the tournament, representing the West Delhi Lions.

I am understanding what kind of a cricketer my dad was: Aaryavir

Speaking recently in an interaction with Delhi Capitals, Aryavir reflected on his father's legacy and how his own perspective has shifted since turning professional.

“As I am playing professional cricket for two to three years, I am understanding what kind of a cricketer my dad was. So, earlier, dad would say, ghar ki murgi daal baraabar (being taken for granted), but it is not like that,” he said, addressing comments made by his father about being taken for granted at home.