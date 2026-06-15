How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series clash?

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was in focus once again as India A took on Sri Lanka A in their third match of the Tri-Nation Series on Monday, June 15. Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town ever since his heroic IPL 2026, where he won the orange cap for his 776 runs.

Sooryavanshi was dismissed for a cheap score in the India A vs Sri Lanka A tri-series clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The Tilak Verma-led side was asked to bat first in what is a crucial contest for securing a top-two place in the tri-series. Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 21 runs from 14 balls as he failed to make a big impact, leaving his team on 29/1 after 3.5 overs.

The 15-year-old prodigy looked to heave it to the heavens when he miscued Sahan Arachchige to be caught at covers. He was outclassed by the off-spinner, who went full to draw the false stroke from the new batting sensation. He smashed three fours and a six in his short stay at the crease.

Sooryavanshi had begun to find his groove after he hit medium pacer Chamika Gunasekara for two fours and a six in the second over. He first glanced one from his legs to the fine leg fence before tonking one towards long-on for a maximum. The 15-year-old flicked another one through mid-wicket for the third boundary of the over. He began in the fourth over with a slap on the off side, but then miscued the fifth ball of the over.

Sooryavanshi was in good touch in the previous clash when he made 44 from 22 against Afghanistan A. He had smashed nine fours in the innings before nicking one behind. The Southpaw had made 14 in the previous clash against Sri Lanka A.

Coming back to the match, India A were asked to bat first. "We will bowl first. I think 260-270 will be an ideal total at this ground. We are going with the same XI," Sri Lanka captain Sahan Arachchige said at the toss. "We also would have bowled first. Anything around 260 will be a good total. We have had concerns regarding our bowling. Two changes, Yash Thakur and Anukul Roy comes in," India A skipper Tilak said.

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