How did South Africa officially qualify for Women's World Cup semis without NRR issue? Explained South Africa joins Australia as the second team to qualify for the Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal. The Proteas didn't even need the Net run rate thing to book their spot for the semis. Check how they made it to the semis without the NRR.

New Delhi:

South Africa became the second team to qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 after the wash-out between New Zealand and Pakistan in Colombo, the fourth such no-result game at the venue.

Only 25 overs of play were possible on the day at the R Premadasa Stadium after rain repeatedly interrupted the proceedings. Pakistan were 92/5 in 25 overs, but the rain eventually washed the game out.

The Proteas have now joined Australia as the second team to book their tickets for the last four and will be looking to go a step ahead of their semifinal finishes of 2000, 2017 and 2022.

The Laura Wolvaardt-led side has been on a roll ever since losing big to England in their opener when they were shot out for just 69 in a rare blip for them. However, they have now won four in a row and find themselves in the semifinals and don't need the Net run rate.

Five teams can still get to eight points or more

For the unversed, South Africa are on second in the points table with four wins from five matches. However, considering the upcoming matches, as many as five teams can still get to eight or more points, which shall obviously bring the NRR into the equation.

England are third with seven points from four matches, India on fourth with four points from as many games, followed by New Zealand on four as well from five matches.

Why South Africa don't need NRR

Meanwhile, the Proteas don't need NRR even if five teams get to a minimum of eight points. New Zealand can get to a maximum of eight points if they beat India and England, and India will then get to eight too, if they beat England and Bangladesh but lose to the White Ferns.

But as New Zealand have just one victory to their name and two no-results, they can get to three wins with two points from the no-result outings, taking their tally to eight.

As per the rules, if two teams are tied on the same points, the number of wins will be counted first before the NRR. South Africa already have four wins, and even if they don't win further, they can't be leapfrogged by the White Ferns on the standings as New Zealand will have three wins if they get to eight points as well. This means South Africa are officially through without needing the NRR thing.