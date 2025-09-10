How did five sixes vs Yash Dayal in IPL change Rinku Singh's life? KKR star explains details Rinku Singh’s five sixes in IPL 2023 not only secured KKR’s win but also strengthened his relationship with fiancee Priya Saroj. The innings boosted his fame, leading to their engagement in 2025. Currently, he is part of India’s Asia Cup squad in the UAE.

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh delivered a moment of magic in IPL 2023 that not only helped secure a thrilling victory but also had a lasting impact on his personal life. Facing a daunting target with only five balls remaining and 28 runs needed, Rinku astonished cricket fans by launching five consecutive sixes off pacer Yash Dayal to seal a stunning win against Gujarat Titans.

More than two years later, Rinku shared how that unforgettable innings played a pivotal role beyond the boundary ropes. The knock boosted his profile and deepened his bond with his fiancee, Priya Saroj. According to Rinku, the emotional reaction from Priya, who was moved to tears watching the feat unfold, marked a turning point in their relationship.

“So she (Priya) was crying on the phone. Saachi didi (Nitish Rana's wife) told me she was emotional. It was such a big day, five sixes were hit, people had started to know me. So I was feeling that maybe things could become easier. About marriage and all that. At that time, her father didn't know who Rinku Singh is. He didn't know anything. He had no interest in cricket. Yes. So he didn't have that much idea,” Rinku told Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel.

That moment was life-changing: Rinku

“That moment for me was life-changing. All the hard work I had done in my life, I got the reward in that match. My followers, Instagram followers, started increasing, recognition came, and from there everything changed. Overnight, everything changed. Name, followers, everything was given by the One above that day,” he added.

Rinku and Priya’s relationship culminated in an engagement ceremony held privately in Lucknow in June 2025. Currently, Rinku is part of the Indian squad competing in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. However, it needs to be seen if the flamboyant batter features in the playing XI of the marquee tournament, as the middle order currently looks stacked.