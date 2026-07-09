How did England breach ICC's anti-corruption code with release of Ben Stokes' retirement video?

London:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an official letter to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over a potential protocol breach involving a social media video of Ben Stokes. Notably, ECB uploaded a video of Stokes announcing his retirement to his teammates on their social media on Day 4 of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge. It captured an emotional farewell speech, but it was enough to breach the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

The controversy stems from the timing of the publication. The ECB uploaded the clip to social media platforms during the second session of the Test, right before the tea interval. The ICC alleges this action violated the regulations governing the Players’ and Match Officials’ Areas (PMOA).

Specifically, Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA Minimum Standards mandates that member boards must ensure no recording devices, whether fixed or temporary, are placed inside team dressing rooms for the purpose of broadcasting audio or video material. Furthermore, the ICC had previously notified the ECB that any media recorded inside the PMOA cannot include audio and must be withheld until the conclusion of the match. However, England Cricket failed to follow that.

Stokes, in the meantime, has shared his hilarious take on social media. “Sack him”, he tweeted, which has been one of the hottest topics since the brawl in a London pub after the first Test.

The ECB has not yet replied to the ICC's letter and neither has the organisation offered an official public comment regarding the dispute. However, The Telegraph reported that the English board is not anticipated to face formal disciplinary action or penalties from the ICC over the incident.

England seal the series 2-1

Stokes’ final international match didn’t go as per the plan, as the visitors registered a comfortable 160-run win. Interestingly, the captain chose to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett, but the move failed. He departed for 30 runs off 20 balls as the Three Lions lost wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually bundled for 212 runs. After the game, Kiwi captain Tom Latham paid tribute to Stokes and with that, his international career came to an end.

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