How can Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs after defeat against Gujarat Titans? With Sunrisers Hyderabad having lost seven out of the 10 matches that they have played in the IPL 2025 so far, let us have a look at the qualification scenario of the side from their seemingly tough position in the standings.

New Delhi:

The race of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 playoffs has been speeding up. With Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals already eliminated from the race of the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been deemed as the side to be eliminated next.

After having played 10 matches in the tournament so far, Hyderabad has won three matches and have lost the remaining seven. They occupy ninth place in the standings, but despite their situation in the competition, Hyderabad is yet to be eliminated from the playoffs race.

With four matches left, the side can reach a maximum of 14 points in the league stage, and they will have to win all of their remaining matches to make it happen. While maintaining a good run rate.

Furthermore, the likes of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings have more than 13 points each. If more than three of these teams end the league stage with more than 14 points, Hyderabad will be eliminated from the tournament.

To qualify for the knockout stages of the IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to win all of their remaining matches in the group stage and will have to hope no more than three teams finish with more than 14 points. Additionally, they will look to win their next matches with a big margin, as they need to drastically improve their net run rate.

It is also interesting to note that a lot will depend on the performances of Punjab Kings for SRH. Sitting in fourth place with 13 points, SRH will hope that Kings go on to lose all of their upcoming matches. If Punjab loses all of their matches and Hyderabad wins all of theirs, they will finish above Kings in the standings.

Furthermore, if Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants defeat Punjab Kings in their upcoming games and lose all of their other matches, that could give SRH the best chance of qualifying. For their next game, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Delhi Capitals. Both sides will face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5.