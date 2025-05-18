How can RCB still get knocked out of IPL 2025 playoffs race despite having 17 points in the bag? The incessant rain in Bengaluru even denied the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders earned a point each. The defending champions, Knight Riders, became the fourth team to be eliminated from IPL 2025, while a Q was stilln't there against their name.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had to share points after incessant rain in Bengaluru rendered the IPL 2025 resumption game a damp squib. While the defending champions KKR were knocked out with just 12 points in 13 games, RCB moved to the top of the table with the sole point they earned from the clash to get to 17. However, a Q still eluded the three-time finalists as there is a possibility that 17 points might not be enough for a team to get through to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL season.

While the fans in the stands, who sported the white jerseys to pay tribute to Virat Kohli's Test career would be disappointed with no play, the hardcore RCB fans would take the one point given there are six teams still in the fray and the washout only enhanced the Men in Red's chances of qualification for the playoffs.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)IPL 2025 points table after Match 58 RCB vs KKR

For RCB to qualify, one of Punjab Kings or Delhi Capitals will have to lose. If RCB lose both their remaining games (against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants), Punjab Kings win against Rajasthan Royals but lose their remaining matches (against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians) and Delhi Capitals win two of their last three matches, it will be a three-way tie on 17 points with Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans both ahead of all three of them. Hence, despite having 17 points in the kitty, RCB could be knocked out on NRR if they lose to SRH and LSG by big margins.

Hence, RCB would want one of the Punjab Kings or Delhi Capitals to lose to confirm their qualification. So, on Sunday, if Punjab Kings lose to Rajasthan Royals, RCB will go through. If Gujarat Titans beat the Delhi Capitals, assuming Punjab Kings have lost, then RCB and GT go through. However, if Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans win, they both will take RCB along with them to the playoffs. If both Punjab and Delhi win on Sunday, neither of the teams in the race will have a Q against their name just yet.