How can RCB dethrone PBKS and finish on top only for second time in their IPL history? Check scenarios Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table and face Lucknow Super Giants in their last league stage match of the tournament. RCB will be assured of a top-two finish if they beat LSG. Meanwhile, here is how RCB can dethrone PBKS and finish on top of the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye a top-two finish as they face Lucknow Super Giants in the final league stage match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 27. RCB have a chance to stand one step away from the final as a win will guarantee a top-two finish and also the fixture against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

They would have been in the top two had they not lost their last match to Sunrisers Hyderabad when their bowling, sans Josh Hazlewood, fell flat and conceded 231 to lose by 42 runs. They still have a chance of a top-two finish without needing to depend on anyone else.

Currently at third, Bengaluru have 17 points from 13 matches and a win will surely take them above the second-placed Gujarat Titans, who have 18 points from their completed quota of 14 matches. In fact, RCB can still reach first place and dethrone PBKS, who have 19 points but a superior Net run rate than the Bengaluru-based franchise. The Bengaluru-based side has qualified on top only once in their history, with that occasion being in 2011, the year when the playoffs started from the previous semifinal fixtures.

Here is how RCB can move past PBKS and finish first in the IPL 2025 points table

A win will ensure RCB of a top-two finish and a bigger one will help them finish on top. For RCB to dethrone PBKS for a top-spot finish, they will need to beat Lucknow by 34 runs if they have scored 200 in the first innings or chase down a 200-run total with 21 balls to spare.

LSG have nothing to gain or lose as they are already out of the playoff race. If RCB win, they will face PBKS in Qualifier 1 on May 29. If they lose, they will end up third and face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on May 30. Gujarat Titans are currently second and will play in the Eliminator if RCB wins their final league stage game.