How can R Ashwin still be part of ILT20 despite going unsold at the auction? Former India off-spinner R Ashwin went unsold at the ILT20 player auction, after being presented at the highest base price but found no takers. Even though Ashwin didn't get picked, the doors are not closed on his participation in the league.

Dubai:

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin went unsold at the first-ever ILT20 player auction in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1, after setting the highest base price of $120,000. Ashwin was one of the most high-profile names at the auction, however, all six teams were too conservative initially regarding spending that much amount and factoring in the possibility of increased bids, since the 39-year-old was presented in the fifth set.

The presenter, Simon Doull, mentioned that Ashwin may have withdrawn his name from the auction after going unsold in the first round, even though a couple of teams were interested in having him on board in the accelerated round. However, Ashwin still has a chance to feature in the ILT20, given that two teams are yet to complete their roster for the 2025/26 edition of the tournament.

All of Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have confirmed their wildcard picks already, but MI Emirates and Desert Vipers are yet to. Every team is allowed to sign two players outside the auction, for which they will get an extra amount of $250,000 to spend.

Four teams have signed the players. The Desert Vipers still have one slot left to fill, with Shimron Hetmyer being the only wildcard pick so far. MI Emirates, on the other hand, have both the spots left to be filled and the Mumbai Indians' satellite franchise could be interested in getting the senior offie to ILT20.

The 2024 ILT20 champions have already gotten Shakib Al Hasan in the side and apart from the Bangladesh veteran and USA's Nosthush Kenjige, they don't really have quality spin options and Ashwin might add value to that squad.

While Ashwin didn't get picked, two Indians as of yet will feature in the ILT20, with Dinesh Karthik having signed with the Sharjah Warriorz as Kusal Mendis' replacement and Piyush Chawla being picked by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as their second wildcard pick.

Wildcard picks for ILT20 Season 4

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - Jason Holder, Piyush Chawla

Desert Vipers - Shimron Hetmyer

Dubai Capitals - Leus du Plooy, David Willey

Gulf Giants - Matthew Forde, Kyle Mayers

Sharjah Warriorz - Tom Abell, Adil Rashid