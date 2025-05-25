How can Mumbai Indians finish in top two and play Qualifier 1 after GT's loss to CSK? Mumbai Indians currently sit in fourth place in the IPL 2025 points table with a game in hand. They face Punjab Kings in their final league stage match of the season on Monday. Here is how MI can still ensure a top-two finish in the league stage.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in their final match of IPL 2025 as they registered an 83-run win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Defending 230, CSK bowled GT out for 147 as they dented the Titans' hopes of finishing in the top two.

GT have now lost both of their last two league stage matches as their top order could not chase down huge totals in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants and CSK now. GT are still at top of the points table with 18 points from 14 matches.

GT's loss has opened up the top-two finish scenario for all the other three teams. Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth, and they too have a strong chance of securing a top-two finish.

How can MI secure top two finish?

Mumbai now have their top-two fate in their own hands again. Currently at fourth and having 16 points from 13 matches, MI face Punjab Kings in their last league stage match on May 26. Punjab is also the team that is in hunt for a top-two finish.

If MI beat Punjab, they will ensure a place in the top two and will directly qualify for the Qualifier 1. However, if they lose to PBKS, they will remain in fourth and will play in the Eliminator.

If MI's clash against PBKS, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, is somehow washed out, MI will end on 17 points and will still not confirm a top-two finish.