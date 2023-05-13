How can KKR and SRH still qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs despite languishing at bottom half of points table?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SRH and KKR

IPL 2023: The league phase of IPL 2023 is in its closing stages as the race for playoffs is as tense as ever. Even after 58 games of the tournament, there is no confirmation of any team officially booking the ticket for the playoffs of the tournament. On the contrary, ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game, no team is officially out either.

How can KKR and SRH still qualify?

KKR, SRH, and DC are the only three teams that cannot reach the magic number of 16 points in the tournament. 16 is considered a safe option but that is not guaranteed for a spot either. Notably, KKR and SRH can reach the playoffs even if they collect 14 points.

SRH have three more matches left - one each against GT, RCB, and MI. Meanwhile, KKR have their games against CSK and LSG. SRH have 8 points in 11 games and are in 9th place, while KKR have 10 in 12 and are in 7th. SRH and KKR are now dependent on other results and need every win.

Notably, there are no more than 2 teams over 14 points in the tally (GT with 16 and CSk with 15) and that makes a slight door open for SRH and KKR. But MI and LSG have 14 and 13 points, each, and also have a match against each other. Whoever wins would go past the 14-mark, where SRH and KKR can at max reach to. But there would still be one place left in the playoffs race. Not considering the result of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore can threaten to go past 14 and knock SRH and KKR out. But if they do not go past the 14-point mark, SRH and KKR would receive a boost. Hyderabad and Kolkata are surely into dangerous territory and need many things to go their way.

