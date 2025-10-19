How can India qualify for Women's World Cup semifinal after third straight loss in tournament? India squandered a match that they should have easily won against England in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, but lost after choking in the final few overs. The Women in Blue lost wickets in heaps in the final few overs to suffer their third straight defeat.

New Delhi:

India suffered their third straight loss in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 after going down to England in the clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19.

After losing to South Africa and Australia, the co-hosts bagged a hat-trick of losses after falling four runs short of the 289-run target in Indore. India had begun the tournament with back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but their triple losses have now hurt them big.

The Women in Blue had the chase under their control for the majority of the second innings, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana putting up 70 and 88, respectively. Deepti Sharma also played a strong part with her 50 from 57 balls, but the Women in Blue choked at the death as they lost wickets to go down by four runs in the end, making their route to the semifinal tougher now.

How can India still qualify for Women's World Cup semis after loss to England?

After the result, England have booked their ticket to the semifinals, becoming the third team to reach the last four after Australia and South Africa.

India are still at fourth place in the points table with four points from five matches. They are pretty much in the race to the semifinals and still have their fates in their own hands. But the Women in Blue are now in a must-win territory and need to win both of their remaining matches - against New Zealand and Bangladesh - to qualify for the next stage.

If India beat New Zealand, who play England in their final game, the Women in Blue will stop the White Ferns from getting to eight points. New Zealand also have four points from five matches, including two points from their two washed-out games.

If they lose to the White Ferns, they will need to beat Bangladesh and hope that New Zealand lose to England in the final match. India still have their fates in their own hands but need to win their remaining games to comfortably go into the semis.