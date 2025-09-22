How can India and Pakistan meet in Asia Cup 2025 final despite latter's loss in Super Four? India brushed Pakistan aside in the second meeting between the arch-rivals in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue chased down 172 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with a strong six-wicket win. Here is how India and Pakistan can meet each other in Asia Cup 2025 final.

India handed Pakistan another comprehensive defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 with a superb batting display in their Super Four meeting at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill led India's charge with the bat as they put up a 105-run stand for the opening wicket that all but killed the 172-run chase.

Abhishek slammed a jaw-dropping 74 from 39 balls, laced with six fours and five maximums, while Gill sparkled with his classy game, scoring 47 from 28 deliveries with eight fours in them.

While Pakistan sensed a comeback after removing Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma in the space of 15 balls and despite Sanju Samson struggling a bit for timing, the Men in Blue romped home quite easily. Tilak Varma smacked the winning runs off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over as he went unbeaten on 30 from 19 balls, alongside Hardik Pandya's run-a-ball seven.

While India are on the top of the Super Four stage, Pakistan find themselves at the bottom.

How can India and Pakistan meet each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final? Check here

There are still big chances of India and Pakistan meeting each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final despite the latter losing their Super Four opener.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their upcoming matches, and if they win both of those games, they will accumulate four points, which shall confirm their place in the final.

Meanwhile, India will also be up against the Bangla Tigers and the Lankan Lions next, and if they win both, they will undoubtedly be in the final. Even one more win will nearly ensure their place in the summit clash.

All four teams are currently in contention for a place in the final. Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in the first match of the Super Four and are ranked second in the Asia Cup standings. They face Pakistan on Tuesday, September 23 and then India on Friday.

