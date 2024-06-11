How can finalists of T20 World Cup 2022, England and Pakistan, get knocked out in the group stage?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC X England and Pakistan locked horns in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 but both are on brink of elimination in 2024

Six champions in eight editions, is probably a fair reflection of the fickleness of the T20 format, which captains keep reminding everyone of many a times, irrespective of the result. However, England and the West Indies winning the T20 World Cup twice also proves the fact that quality still matters, even though it might not be the only factor. The fickleness might be on show in its full glory in the ongoing edition of the tournament with both the finalists of the 2022 edition being on the brink just 20 matches into the competition.

Being the defending champions, having settled squads or a great balance on paper, is rarely the sole factor for a team doing well in a T20 World Cup, given the nature of the format and the structure of the competition where one bad game could push you out of the tournament. Like it happened with India in 2021, South Africa in 2021, Australia at home in 2022 in recent times and it seems it could be the case for both England and Pakistan, who met each other in the big finale at the MCG, 19 months ago.

A washout in Barbados didn't help England's cause and the 36-run loss against the oldest rivals, Australia only made the matters worse. England are on the brink of messing up another World Cup, after being defending champions in both the formats. Scotland absolutely dismantling Oman too didn't bear very good news for Jos Buttler and Co.

What this all means for England in Group B? They first have to win their remaining two games against Oman and Namibia as convincingly and in as one-sided manner as possible. Since Scotland — who already have five points in their kitty and a net run rate advantage of +3.96 over England — play their group game against Australia at the last, they will exactly know about the margins required. But still tentatively, suppose Australia beat Scotland by 50 runs, England will have to win both their games by a combined margin of 59 runs.

Ask me? It does look a bit tough for England. Pakistan, on the other hand, are in a better situation, just by the skin of its teeth. Pakistan don't have a net run rate situation to counter as yet. For them, it's simple, win their next two games and hope that the USA lose their remaining matches against India and Ireland.

That's the beauty of this group format, after playing just two games each, the mathematics has begun and teams have started depending upon others to reach the Super 8. What fun! Not so much for the players and the fans of the two teams whom they saw fight in the battle for T20 supremacy a year and a half ago.