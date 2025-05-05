How can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs after washout against Sunrisers Hyderabad? Delhi Capitals accumulated a point despite looking set to lose the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to rain. DC were restricted to just 133/7 in their 20 overs and might have lost the game, considering their halfway situation. Here is how DC can still make it to the playoffs.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals escaped a jailbreak against Sunrisers Hyderabad as their clash in Hyderabad was called off due to rain on Monday, May 5. Despite being restricted to 133/7 and looking set to drop this game, DC managed to get a point out of nowhere, thanks to the downpour at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The outcome dropped curtains on SRH's campaign as they are now officially out of the race from the playoffs. They have seven points from 11 matches and even three more wins can take them to only 13, which won't be enough for them to sneak through a place in the top four.

The outcome has come as a blessing in disguise for DC, who might not have got any points from this game, considering the situation they were in at the halfway mark. The Capitals now have 13 points from 11 matches and have three more games up their sleeves to push for the playoffs.

DC are still very much in the hunt for a spot in the knockouts. They have to face Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians - all the three teams that are above them in the standings. If they defeat all three of those, they will get to 19 points, which would be enough for a spot in the top four. That will not only take DC to 19 points but stop the others from getting way too far in the competition.

If DC win two of their next three matches, they will sit on 17 points, which could be enough, but the 2020 runners-up will be dependent on other results in this case. If DC win one, they will be hanging by a thread and if they lose all three, the Capitals will be knocked out of the playoffs race.

DC had started the season extremely well with four wins on the trot. They were the last team to lose a match, but have slipped down now. DC have won only two of their next seven matches, including this no-result game.