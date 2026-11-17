Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings co-owner Rupa Gurunath has revealed that MS Dhoni informed the franchise of his decision to end his IPL playing career during a video conference on Saturday. The franchise management wasn’t expecting the decision, but the keeper-batter made the unexpected move during a discussion focused on squad changes and preparations for the 2027 season.

Notably, the former India captain was involved in conversations about CSK's retention decisions, player releases and auction requirements when he asked the management to include his name among those leaving the squad. The announcement reportedly came towards the end of the meeting, leaving the franchise's officials stunned.

“We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and, at the end of the call, Kasi was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly, MS said, 'Maybe you should add my name in,’” Rupa said while recalling the incident.

The moment was followed by an unexpected technical interruption, which Rupa later described humorously.

“You won't believe it. The call, the video call, just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, 'You know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play next season’,” Rupa added in the video released by CSK.

Dhoni indicated doubts earlier

Rupa disclosed that Dhoni had previously indicated doubts about continuing as a player. During a meeting several months earlier, he had spoken about uncertainty surrounding his fitness and availability. “When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in the upcoming season,” she said.

Explaining his approach towards the game, Rupa said Dhoni would never remain part of the playing group if he felt unable to meet his own standards.

“MS Dhoni is the kind of person who, if he cannot give his 200% to the team, will not play. He will not want to hinder the team. He will want to give only his best, and when he can't, he steps aside,” she mentioned.

Although his playing days with Chennai have ended, Dhoni will remain connected to the franchise as its team mentor for IPL 2027. Rupa said his involvement would be particularly important as CSK works with a relatively young squad undergoing transition. Former owner N Srinivasan also acknowledged Dhoni's contribution, describing their association as one built on mutual confidence.

Meanwhile, Dhoni joined CSK in 2008 and captained the franchise to five IPL championships and two Champions League T20 titles. Following two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant during CSK's suspension in 2016 and 2017, he returned to Chennai.

He concludes his IPL playing career with 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His transition into the mentoring role will keep him involved as Chennai prepares for its next chapter in 2027.

Also Read:

MS Dhoni retires from IPL: List of records the legendary cricketer leaves behind