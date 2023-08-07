'Hopefully we can lift it': Rohit Sharma banks on home support for ODI World Cup 2023 win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma is hoping to end India's wait for an ICC World title as the Men in Blue host the 2023 edition of the tournament. The 36-year-old skipper will be banking on the huge support the team is set to get at 10 venues where the tournament will be played. The skipper also stated that he looks to play at all the venues.

Sharma was last seen in action during the first ODI against West Indies in the Caribbean. As he gears up for the Asia Cup and the World Cup, the Indian captain spoke about the World Cup trophy. "I've never seen it so close. Even when we won in 2011, I was not part of the squad. But yeah, it looks beautiful, so many memories behind the trophy as well, the past, the history. Yeah, so, it looks beautiful and hopefully we can lift it, fingers crossed," Sharma said as quoted by ICC.

Rohit looks forward to playing at all venues

The World Cup returns to India after 2011 and the country is expected to welcome the event with all hands. Sharma said that would be turning in to support their team and he is looking forward to playing at all the venues. "I know for a fact that every ground, every venue that we will be travelling to will get massive support. You know, it's the World Cup, so everyone is looking forward to this and the World Cup coming back to India after 12 years you know 2011 was the last time we played a 50-over World Cup.

"We played a 20-over World Cup in 2016 but a 50-over World Cup after 12 years in the country, people are quite excited and we can see the buzz already back home. I'll be looking forward to playing in all venues," Sharma added. Sharma also recalled his bittersweet memories from India's victorious campaign in 2011.

"2011 was a memorable one for all of us, I remember watching it from home, every single match, every single ball which was being bowled and that was being played. There were two kinds of emotions, one was obviously I was not a part of it, so I was a little disappointed. I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup, but again, the second memory I remember was that India was playing so well, quarter-finals onwards," the current skipper said.

