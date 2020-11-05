Hopefully the vaccine will be out so we can stage next IPL season in India: Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly

Fans had to wait for a while to finally witness the much-awaited IPL 2020 get underway in the UAE. The T20 extravaganza, which was first scheduled to start on 29 March, had to face multiple delays in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

With a surge in positive cases across the country, the tournament was on the verge of cancellation. However, after an indefinite postponement, the BCCI ultimately identified the UAE as a viable option to stage this year's spectacle.

Though the current IPL edition in the gulf nation has been a major success, Indian fans are eager for the tournament to return to India in the next season. But the possibility of witnessing cricket matches in stadiums looks like a distant dream at present.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also expressed hope that the next edition of the IPL will be hosted in India. “Hopefully the vaccine will be out by that time and we can host it,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times in an interview.

However, he added that the board will take a call once the on-going season comes to an end. The league-stage fixtures have already finished and the top-four teams are geared to battle in the playoffs, starting from November 5th. In the Qualifier 1 of the on-going season, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are scheduled to lock horns with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai.

“We haven’t decided anything yet. Let this season conclude, we will take a call,” Ganguly further said. The former India skipper also confirmed that the domestic season will commence from next year.

