Hope Virat Kohli gets a triple hundred in Test cricket before he finishes his career: Ajit Agarkar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar hopes that Indian skipper Virat Kohli scores a triple century in Test cricket before he hangs his boots. Kohli has broken a plethora of records in his illustrious career, but Agarkar wants another feather to be added to his already crammed hat.

Kohli has a total of seven double hundreds in Tests, the most by an Indian and joint-fourth best alongside England great Wally Hammond. The closest he was to a triple century was last year against South Africa when he notched up an unbeaten 254 at home. Agarkar feels that Kohli can soon join Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair in the elite list. While Sehwag had a record two to his name, Nair scored one.

"I hope Virat Kohli gets a triple hundred in Test cricket before he finishes his career. We have had three so far from Indians, two from Virender Sehwag and one from Karun Nair. But for all the achievements that Virat Kohli has had and clearly he has enough energy to go and get that triple hundred," Ajit Agarkar said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

"I hope he does that before he ends his career. But look there are going to be a few records that are going to be broken before he finishes," he further added.

Agarkar also praised Kohli's phenomenal rise in world cricket before labelling him as one of the best batsman in the world.

"You said 12 years, it feels like 20 years that he has been playing. It is incredible how he has progressed from when he came into the team to where he is at this point. And rightly so he is one of the best batsmen in the world if not the best," Agarkar said.

Kohli will next feature in the 13th season of IPL which will be played in the UAE starting September 19.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage