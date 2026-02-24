Hope for India to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinal? Super Eight scheduling can help Men in Blue

New Delhi:

India's bid for the T20 World Cup title defence was hit by a roadblock after their huge loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue were on a 12-match winning run, but that came to an end following their 76-run loss to the Proteas in their clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has put their place in the semifinal in danger.

It was not just a loss but a Net run rate-hitting defeat as the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side finds itself with an NRR of -3.800. Moreover, the West Indies' mammoth victory over Zimbabwe on Monday has put more pressure on the Indian team. The Men in Blue will find it extremely hard to pip South Africa (NRR of 3.800) and West Indies (NRR of 5.350) if they end level with them at the end of the Super Eight stage.

The best for India is to remain clear on points of at least one of these two teams and make it to the semifinal without the need for the NRR. If they are stuck in an NRR fight, they might find it very hard to go through. One thing that can help them in this chase is the scheduling of the Super Eight stage of the World Cup.

India to get clear picture before their next two Super 8 fixtures

India will be up against Zimbabwe and the West Indies in their must-win Super Eight fixtures in the tournament. They will lock horns against the Chevrons on Thursday, February 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, before facing the Windies in their final Super Eight fixture at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, March 1.

However, the timing of the fixtures gives India the privilege to plan their winning margins. South Africa will face the West Indies in the afternoon game on Thursday in Ahmedabad, while they will lock horns against the Chevrons on Sunday in the afternoon game in Delhi.

As both of these South Africa matches will take place before India's games, the Men in Blue will get an idea of how big to win, especially in the final game against the Windies if they beat Zimbabwe.

Group 1 remainder of schedule for Super 8 stage:

West Indies vs South Africa — February 26, 3:00 PM — Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Zimbabwe — February 26, 7:00 PM — MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Zimbabwe vs South Africa — March 1, 3:00 PM — Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

India vs West Indies — March 1, 7:00 PM — Eden Gardens, Kolkata