Hong Kong announce squad for preparatory tour camp ahead of Asia Cup Hong Kong have qualified for their fifth Men's Asia Cup after beating Nepal in the third-place playoff in the ACC Premier Cup 2024. Hong Kong have announced their squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the tournament as they fine-tune their preparations for the regional tournament.

New Delhi:

Cricket Hong Kong on Friday announced their squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in the UAE. Hong Kong will be doing their final preparations in tune-up for the Asia Cup, the tournament which gets underway on September 9.

The board announced a 20-member squad for the preparatory camp. "As we embark on our journey to the Asia Cup 2025, our final preparations will begin with this tour, where we will take 20 players. This wider squad will allow me to better assess each individual and provide players with the opportunity to hone their skills, build stronger bonds and a winning mentality within the group," Hong Kong head coach Kaushal Silva said in a statement.

"This preparation tour will be crucial in helping the team acclimatize to the weather and pitch conditions. We are planning matches at different venues and will gain valuable experience through under-lights training, which I believe will be extremely beneficial for our players," he added.

Hong Kong have been placed in Group B in the T20 Asia Cup alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They have qualified for the regional tournament for the fifth time after having made appearances in 2004, 2008, 2018, and 2022.

Hong Kong qualified for the tournament through the ACC Premier Cup 2024, where they defeated Nepal in the third-place playoff.

Hong Kong will kick off the Asia Cup with their clash against Afghanistan on September 9 at Abu Dhabi on September 9. They face Bangladesh on September 11, before playing Sri Lanka on September 15.

Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Babar Hayat (Vice-Captain), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali-Hassan, Shahid Wasif (WK), Ghazanfar Mohammad, and Mohammad Waheed