History created! Bangladesh defeat Australia in first-ever ODI series, eye massive record

New Delhi:

Bangladesh have created history as they registered an ODI series win over the mighty Australians for the first time after their win in the second match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka by five wickets (DLS method). The Bangla Tigers were asked to chase down 192 in a rain-hit game in 41 overs, and they did it without much of an issue in 35 overs with five wickets in hand.

Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy led the charge with the bat in the chase after the Bangladesh bowlers had dismantled the much-celebrated Australian batting attack. Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanvir Islam struck major blows as they ripped apart the Aussie attack.

The batters did their job well, too. While Tanzid Hasan Tamim was dismissed for a duck, Sarkar and Najmul brought the things back with an 85-run stand for the second wicket. The Aussies eyed a comeback when they got Sarkar and Najmul quickly before Litton Das and Mossadek Hossain were removed near the halfway stage. However, Towhid Hridoy and Mehdiy Hasan Miraz forged an unbeaten 51-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the team home.

Bangladesh's first series win over Aussies

Meanwhile, this was Bangladesh's first-ever ODI series win over Australia. They defeated them in the first match by 86 runs (DLS method) before their latest win. This is only their third ODI match win over Australia. Their first win came way back in 2005 in Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh would now fancy themselves to register a 3-0 sweep. Only three teams have ever swept Australia in an ODI series of three or more matches, with England, New Zealand and South Africa being the only ones to have achieved that. Aussies have been swept six times in an ODI series of three or more matches.

Earlier, Australia were in huge trouble early on when they lost three wickets without scoring a single run. That was the first time that they have lost three wickets without scoring a run in an ODI game, and they are the only third team to have achieved the unwanted feat. Pakistan have suffered this twice, while Bangladesh endured this feat once.

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