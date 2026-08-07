'His time will come': Brendon McCullum throws weight behind Harry Brook for Test captaincy in the future

New Delhi:

England cricket is undergoing massive changes, especially in Test cricket. With the retirement of Ben Stokes from international cricket, the side is looking for its next skipper in Test cricket, and with Joe Root taking over on an interim basis, the ECB is looking to go with a younger candidate to take over on a permanent basis.

Despite there being many contenders, star batter Harry Brook has emerged as the biggest candidate to take over as England’s next Test captain, and former Test head coach Brendon McCullum threw his weight behind the same as well.

It is worth noting that McCullum took centre stage and backed Brook to be England’s next Test captain, hailing his recent performances and stating that his time will come eventually.

"Everyone knows the affection that I have for Harry. He's a wonderful player and he's doing a fine job as white-ball leader. I think his time will come in the Test job. I'm looking forward to working with him and hopefully growing and developing him into the leader that he can become. At some stage in the future, he will have a very important role in that capacity. But for now, Joe will do an amazing job,” McCullum told Sky Sports.

McCullum opened up on his time as the Test head coach

Part of the same interview, McCullum also talked about his time as the Test head coach of England. He brought forth the ‘Bazball’ style of playing ever since taking over back in 2022. However, former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming has been elected as the next Test head coach for the side and will hope to take England cricket to greater heights in his time as the coach.

"I had a great time in my four years but now it's going in a different direction, I think Flem will be excellent. He's a little bit like me, but better – that's how I would sum him up. He'll do a great job, and the ECB have done incredibly well to get someone like him to commit to English cricket for the period that he has. It's an outstanding achievement,” McCullum said.

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