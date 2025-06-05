'His ribs got fractured' - RJ Mahvash pens heartfelt tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL 2025 final RJ Mahvash took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal and Punjab Kings after their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign, where they lost the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 ended in heartbreak for Punjab Kings. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings topped the points table, putting in exceptional performances throughout the season. The side took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in qualifier 1 of the tournament, where they faced a hefty loss.

They then took on Mumbai Indians in qualifier 2, putting in a brilliant showing, setting another date with RCB in the summit clash of the tournament. However, the side was once again unable to win the game, losing their second IPL final as RCB scripted history.

After Punjab Kings’ loss in the final, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note for PBKS. She also pointed out how star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal played with fractures as well. In the 14 matches that Chahal played throughout the IPL 2025, the star spinner took 16 wickets and was crucial in PBKS’ campaign as they reached their second-ever IPL final.

“They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up!” RJ Mahvash captioned the post.

“I mean what warrior spirit you have, man. The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket , and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians,” she added.