Hiding emotions 'most crucial part' as captain, says Rohit Sharma

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma believes that the captain is the "least important person" in the side, adding that it is important not to show emotions to the teammates.

India's limited-overs vice-captain and the skipper of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma has said that a captain is the "least important person" according to his theory. Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles under his captaincy.

"I believe in a theory that when you are captain, you are the least important person. Others become more important in the larger scheme of things. It works differently for different leaders but as far as I am concerned, this theory works for me," Rohit said in an interview with PTI.

The MI captain often remains reserved in his anger when on the field, and he believes that hiding the emotions is the "most crucial part" of captaincy.

"Not showing anger is not a conscious effort," he laughs," said Rohit.

"You do get angry, lose temper at times but it's important not to show it to your teammates. Hiding your emotions is the most crucial part."

The Indian vice-captain believes that there is "enough time" before the IPL starts and he would slowly build on his strength, stamina and skills during the next one month after the long lay-off.

"Hopefully, the gym will open this week and I can start my indoor (strength training) sessions. Right now, due to Mumbai monsoons, you can't train outdoor. I am planning to write a letter to MCA (on using indoor facilities)," said Rohit.

Talking about the IPL, he said that he has a fair idea on what awaits his team in the tournament next month.

"We have lot of time in our hands. I will be taking it slow. Luckily, I don't think there is any rush that I need to show. We have enough time. I will work on getting back to the ground slowly because the temperature in Dubai is 40 degrees. It's not easy," he said.

"It's a good environment to be in. It's challenging but I love challenges and I want an environment like this. My mind has been relaxed for last five months."

He has consistently been in touch with MI's core team of strategists on conference call discussing the details of the challenge ahead in the UAE, where the IPL will be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Your planning changes a lot. Pitches in Dubai are a bit on the slower side. The pitches are not so different from India but yes overhead conditions will be a big factor as you are not always used to playing in 40 degrees which can be a bit of a challenge," he explained.

Asked about some of the youngsters he is looking forward to seeing this year, the skipper made it clear that he never found naming favourites and comparisons healthy.

"When I was a 20-year-old, trust me I never liked comparisons. Know one thing, you should never pit two young guys against each other. They don't feel good about it."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage