'He's talented but needs to stay disciplined': Madan Lal on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi has hogged the limelight after his record-breaking century in the Indian Premier League 2025. Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 hundred after he slammed a jaw-dropping ton against Gujarat Titans.

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the cricketing world by storm after slamming a record-breaking century for Rajasthan Royals in their clash against Gujarat Titans. At 14y and 32d old, Suryavanshi had become the youngest-ever cricketer to hit a T20 hundred. His jaw-dropping effort came off just 35 balls, making it the fastest-ever by an Indian player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Praises showered in from all around the globe for Suryavanshi for his spectacular hundred as legends from around the cricket world took note of the youngster's knock. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and many more lauded the 14-year-old for his jaw-dropping knock. Former India cricketer Madan Lal has also extended his praise to the youngster, saying that he is a 'God-given talent' but needs to stay disciplined.

"He's very talented. But talent alone doesn't guarantee success. He needs to be focused, disciplined, and keep working hard. If his process is right, I believe he can achieve amazing heights," Lal told 'PTI Videos'.

Lal highlighted that he has never seen a player like Suryavanshi and claimed that everyone is now talking about him. "I've never seen a kid like this. When I was captain of the Delhi team, Sachin (Tendulkar) played against us at a very young age and scored around 80 runs in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. Then came Virat Kohli, who is still playing. And now, everyone is talking about Suryavanshi. He has all the makings of a superstar," he said.

He said that Suryavanshi is a "God-given talent but it's up to you how you work on it. Your sincerity, discipline, upbringing - these matter a lot. Family support is important too. When your parents are disciplined and supportive, that gives you added motivation," he explained.

Suryavanshi, the Bihar-born, was picked for Rs 1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Suryavanshi came into the headlines after he slammed a century for India U19 in an unofficial Test against Australia U19 in Chennai. The Bihar-born hit his century off just 58 balls, registering the fastest-ever hundred for the India U19 team in the red-ball format. Apart from this, Suryavanshi was also the youngest batter to hit an international century, aged 13. He finished his innings on 104 from 62 balls.