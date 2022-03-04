Here's what Shane Warne tweeted hours before untimely demise, cricketing world in shock

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File Photo of Shane Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, his management said on Friday. He was 52 and is survived by two daughters and a son.

Warne’s last tweet was also on former Australia cricketer Rod Marsh’s death – just 12 hours ago. He had extended his condolences to Marsh’s family. Rod Marsh was one of the greatest wicket-keepers in the game.

“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate,” Warne had tweeted.

Warne's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack. Koh Samui is popular among tourists and is the second-largest island in Thailand.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

He immortalised himself with the 'ball of the century' in 1993 when as a 24-year-old, he deceived Mike Gatting at Old Trafford with a delivery that landed on the leg stump and, as the Englishman tried to defend, turned viciously to clip his off bail.

Gatting was left in disbelief by the big leg break, a craft that was dying before Warne revived it with his guile. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800.