Here's looking at Virat Kohli's Test numbers in England ahead of prospective WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

India and Australia are going head to head in a 4-match Test series, and Virat Kohli, who was a major player heading into the games, hasn't really fired on all cylinders. If Australia's recent performance is anything to go by, India will easily go on to win at least one of the two remaining Tests, which will guarantee their place in the WTC final in England.

With the final set to be held in England, it is fair to see the record of India's most important batter there. Virat Kohli had a horror tour in 2014 but came back to haunt England in 2018, smashing more than 500 runs in the series.

Virat Kohli in England (Tests)

Virat has played 16 matches in England and batted 31 times. He has accumulated 1033 runs at an average of 33.32, with five fifties and two hundreds against his name. He also has been dismissed on zero 4 times.

Innings: 31

Runs: 1033

Strike Rate: 51.59

Average: 33.32

50s: 5

100s: 2

Ducks: 4

Before The WTC Final

Before the WTC Final, India have plenty of assignments, the immediate of which is a 3-match ODI series against Australia. Virat Kohli has been great while batting first in ODI for a couple of years, but it is his record while chasing that is raising a few eyebrows.

Innings: 8

Runs: 177

Average: 22.12

Strike Rate: 79.72

50s: 2

100s: 0

This is where the team management might worry. The chase master hasn't been himself while chasing, and this can turn out to be a major headache for India going forward. Although the data only consists of 8 innings, it isn't that small a number to ignore. . With an average of just 22 and no 100s against his name, Kohli will want to come back at his aggressive best while chasing sooner rather than later.

Also Read:

Latest Cricket News