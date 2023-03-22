Here's look at MA Chidambaram's new avatar as India take on Australia in 3rd ODI | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/BCCI Chepauk stadium

India and Australia are facing each other in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While India won the first match by five wickets. The Kangaroos leveled the series 1-1 after defeating the men in blue by 10 wickets. Both teams are geared up and will want to win the match on Wednesday in order to clinch the series.

Ahead of the match, BCCI had shared an exclusive video of the new avatar of the Chepauk stadium. In the video, a glimpse of an impressive dressing room can be seen. Star players Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen speaking about their experience in the dressing room.

"A brand new avatar of Chepauk! Take an exclusive tour of the brand new dressing room at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with Team India," BCCI posted.

How's the weather in Chennai on March 22 during match hours?

According to AccuWeather, there is around a 47% to 51% chance of rain interrupting the match in the beginning. Moreover, a cover cloud cover of around 10% to 70% is expected during match hours. However, according to the forecast, the chances of rain disrupting the match will decrease as the match progresses. Therefore, even if it rains, a match with fewer overs can still be played.

Full Squads:

India's squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for the ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Also Read

From India to Pakistan, list of players to smash fastest ODI century for each country

Latest Cricket News