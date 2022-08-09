Here's list of top 5 run-scorers and wicket-takers in history of Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, PTI, GETTY Top run-scorers and wicket-takers of Asia Cup

Asia Cup is one of the prestigious tournaments in the world of cricket which started back in 1984. The first edition of this tournament was held in UAE under the name Rothmans Asia Cup. Since then this tournament has been organized 14 times till 2018. The upcoming 2022 edition is set to start on the 27th of August in UAE.

In the tournament, India's squad has been the most successful among all the countries, so far. They registered titles in their name as many as 7 times. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have won the Asia Cup trophy five times and Pakistan won it twice.

When it comes to the best batting and bowling performances by players in the history of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka has dominated in both departments. However, no Indian bowler is included in the list of the top 5 bowlers. Irfan Pathan is placed in the sixth position with 22 wickets. He is followed by Ravindra Jadeja (19 wickets) at 9th and Sachin Tendulkar (17 wickets) at 13th. However, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma are present in the list of the top 5 batsmen. Virat Kohli is in the sixth position with 766 runs.

Following is the list of the top five wicket-takers in the Asia Cup from 1984 to 2018 -

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 30 wickets

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 29 wickets

Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 26 wickets

Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan) - 25 wickets

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) - 23 wickets

Following is the list of the top five run-scorers in the Asia Cup from 1984 to 2018 -

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 1220

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 1075

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 971

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 907

Rohit Sharma (India) - 883

So far this tournament has been organized 13 out of 14 times in the ODI format. It was organized only once in the T20 format in the year 2016 and will be organized once again in the shortest format in 2022.

Latest Cricket News