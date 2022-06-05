Here's list of records Joe Root broke vs New Zealand at Lord's

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ICCC Root became the 14th player to enter the 10,000-run club in test cricket

Joe Root was at his legendary best as he slammed a match-winning 115 vs New Zealand at Lord's to guide his side to a memorable win. Root broke several records on his way and made new ones. Here's the list of records that were broken and made at Lord's.

14th player to enter the 10,000-run club

Joint-youngest with Cook to reach the landmark at 31 years and 157 days

First England player to complete 17,000 runs in International cricket

First batsman born in the 90s to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket

Highest personal score of Joe Root in the 4th innings

After he delivered yet another win for England, he received a hero's welcome with all his teammates hugging and congratulating him for the tremendous accomplishment.

Over the years, Root has established himself as the go-to player for England in the test side. Amidst all the losses, the collapses, the changes, one thing remained constant - the runs kept coming for Joe Root.

He was, is, and will always be the calm in the chaos for this English Test side. He is the glue that holds the lineup together, and without him, the side risks losing its very soul.

He might have stepped down from the captaincy, but numbers-wise, he is the greatest test captain England has ever had. He has led the team in 64 test matches and won 27 out of them. As a batsman, Root scored 5295 in 118 innings with 14 hundreds and 26 fifties.

Well, these stats are impressive, of course. But wait till you look at his record in 2021. Root amassed 1708 runs in 15 matches. Hit 6 tons, 4 fifties, with the highest score of 228. He was the highest run-getter in 2021 and was also named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year.

Fair to say, he is in a league of his own. The Lord's Test vs NZ was just another instance that proved the worth Joe carries with him in the English Test side.

After all, he is, was, and will always be the calm in the chaos for England.