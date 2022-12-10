Here's every record Virat Kohli broke on his way to 72nd international 100 in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Well, it has finally come. Over three years in the making, and Virat Kohli finally has another century in ODI cricket - his 72nd one. He got a reprieve very early on in his innings, but he made the most out of the chance and inflicted heavy damage on Bangla Tigers.

Here are the records Kohli made on his way to yet another ODI 100.

Kohli went past Ricky Ponting's record of 71 international 100s

His 290-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the 2nd wicket was the highest for India vs Bangladesh

Kohli now has 1000-plus runs in Bangladesh, England & Australia

Kohli became just the 2nd batter after Shane Watson to score more than 1000 runs in Bangladesh

Virat got out after scoring 113 off 91 deliveries. The innings consisted of 11 boundaries and two sixes. Seldom does it happen that Virat scores a 100, but the focus remains on another player. Today, was one such day.

Ishan Kishan came into his own, and smashed a double 100, which was also his maiden ODI 100. Well, that's some way of getting there. In an innings that lasted 131 deliveries, Kishan smashed 10 sixes and 254 boundaries en route to 213.

Kishan, who came into the Indian team in place of an injured Rohit Sharma has become the fourth Indian and first wicketkeeper batter to hit a double ton. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag had reached the milestone. Before Kishan, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill are the names of foreign cricketers, who have reached the 200-run mark. Notably, Gayle earlier held the record of the fastest 200 in 138 balls, which has been surpassed by the young Indian.

