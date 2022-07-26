Here's entire schedule for cricket matches at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team India in action

The shortest format of cricket is set to be played for the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games with the women's T20I matches.

However, this will be the second that that cricket will be played in the mega event. Back in the year 1998, men’s List-A cricket was included in the multi-nation event where Team South Africa won the gold medal.

Here are all details of the upcoming matches starting on the 29th of July -

How many teams are competing?

There are eight teams divided into two groups - Group A and Group B.

Which countries are there in Group A?

India, Pakistan, Australia, and Barbados

Which countries are there in Group B?

New Zealand, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka

What is the venue of the matches?

All the matches will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

What is the schedule for all the matches?

The schedule of the T20I matches is as follows

29th July, Friday (Group A) -

Australia vs India

Pakistan vs Barbados

30th July, Saturday (Group B) -

New Zealand vs South Africa

England vs Sri Lanka

31st July, Sunday (Group A) -

India vs Pakistan

Barbados vs Australia

2nd August, Tuesday (Group B) -

England vs South Africa

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

3rd August, Wednesday (Group A) -

Australia vs Pakistan

India vs Barbados

4th August, Thursday (Group B) -

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

England vs New Zealand

Semifinal 1 and Semifinal 2 both will be played on the 6th of August, Saturday

The final match for the gold medal will be played on 7th August, Sunday.

The bronze medal match between the runner-ups of semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 will also be played on the 7th of August.

Team India full squad -

Harmanpreet Kaur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma

