Here's entire schedule & all other details about Team India's matches from England tour to World Cup 2022

Team India's schedule is packed with back-to-back series and matches in the coming months. According to the Future Tour Program (FTP), India is set to participate in various competitions, will travel to different countries, and adapt according to different time zones in the next three months.

Here's a list of all the upcoming matches of India along with their timings, schedule, and live streaming details:

India tour of England

On this tour, India is scheduled to play three T20s and three ODIs against England. Out of which, the first two T20I match have been played. The third match will be played on 10th July, in Nottingham on 10 July. The T20I match will start at 7 PM IST.

The first match of the ODI series against England will be played on 12th July at The Oval. The second ODI of the series will be held on 14 July at Lord's. Both these matches will start at 5.30 PM IST. The third ODI will start on 17th July at 3.30 PM IST in Manchester.

All these ODIs and T20Is played during the England tour can be watched on TV on the Sony Sports network, while they can be watched online on Sony LIV.

India tour of Zimbabwe

The Indian team will play a three-match ODI series on the Zimbabwe tour. These matches will be played on the 18th, 20th, and 22nd of August, starting at 12.30 AM IST.

These three matches will be broadcasted live on Sony SIX and Sony Ten 3, while their live streaming will be on the Sony LIV app.

India tour of West Indies

Team India will play a series of three ODIs and five T20Is on the West Indies tour. India's three ODIs will be played one after the other on July 22, 24, and 27. These three matches will start at 7 PM IST. There will be five T20I matches between India and West Indies. The first T20I match will be held on 29th July. This will be followed by four more T20Is on August 1, 2, 6, and 7. These five matches will start at 8 PM IST.

The live streaming of all the matches will be done on the FanCode platform.

Asia Cup 2022

The 2022 Asia Cup will be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. In this tournament of T20I format, India will face many other Asian teams including Arch Rival Pakistan.

The tournament will be live broadcasted on Star Sports Network and live streaming will be done on Disney+Hotstar.

T20 World Cup 2022

India will participate in the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia from 16th October to 13th November. India has five matches scheduled in this tournament, the first of which will be played against Pakistan on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

All the matches of the T20 World Cup can be watched on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be on Disney+Hotstar.