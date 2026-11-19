Wellington:

New Zealand fought back from a precarious position to finish the opening day of the Wellington Test in control, as Henry Nicholls scored his 12th Test century and Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 94. The duo stitched an unbroken 173-run partnership as New Zealand finished Day 1 on 243/5.

The hosts had a terrible start to the day as Indian pacers wreaked havoc. New Zealand were reduced to 70 for five after being asked to bat on a green surface. They managed to recover through a combination of patience and attacking strokeplay from Nicholls and Phillips. They managed to build well in the middle and their late resurgence shifted the pressure onto India, as the Shubman Gill-led side struggled to make further breakthroughs as the day progressed.

Nicholls’ road to 12th Test century

Nicholls, batting at number three, walked to the crease when Tom Latham departed for a duck in the opening over of the match. With him in the middle, the Kiwis lost four more quick wickets as the pressure was on Nicholls to build New Zealand’s innings.

He ended up playing a composed innings, registering his 12th Test ton. With that, he matched John Wright and Brendon McCullum for fifth-highest centurion for New Zealand in the longest format of the game. He also moved alongside Kane Williamson as the venue's most prolific centurion, registering his fifth hundred at the ground.

Bumrah’s three and Siraj’s absence

For India, Jasprit Bumrah provided the biggest threat during the first session, removing Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep also contributed to India's strong start, dismissing Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra through attacking shots that failed to account for the movement on offer.

However, once the ball got old and the pitch flattened out, India desperately missed the service of Mohammed Siraj. He is someone who used to provide wickets for India with the old ball, and in his absence India clearly struggled in that department, which allowed New Zealand to build from 70/5 to 243/5.

Phillips also changed the momentum with an aggressive approach against the older ball. His confident driving and square strokes helped New Zealand rebuild without exposing Nicholls to unnecessary risks. India's bowling plans became increasingly restrictive as the partnership developed. Prasidh Krishna attempted to use short-pitched deliveries, while Washington Sundar was brought into the attack after the established batters had settled.

Nicholls survived a significant opportunity in the 74th over when a top edge off Krishna was put down following a communication failure between Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant. That can hurt India significantly on Day 2 as well.

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