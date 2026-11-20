New Zealand continued their brilliance in the first Test of the ongoing series against the Indian team. Day 1 of the clash saw New Zealand end the day on a score of 243 runs with the loss of six wickets. On Day 2, Glenn Phillips completed his century as well, playing some brilliant cricket.

The star batter put forth a brilliant performance and amassed 118 runs off 216 deliveries. He built a partnership of 216 runs with Henry Nicholls, who scored 146* by the end of the first session on day 2.

Building a partnership of 216 runs, Nicholls and Phillips joined an elite list and built the second-highest partnership for 6th wicket or lower for NZ vs IND in Tests. They are only surpassed by Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling, who amassed a partnership of 352 runs back in 2014.

Highest partnerships for 6th wicket or lower for NZ vs IND in Tests

352 - Brendon McCullum, BJ Watling - Wellington, 2014

216 - Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips - Wellington, 2026

186 - Jesse Ryder, Daniel Vettori - Hamilton, 2009

179 - Brendon McCullum, James Neesham - Wellington, 2014

163 - Bert Sutcliffe, Bruce Taylor - Kolkata, 1965

Glenn Phillips achieves a marvellous feat against India

Furthermore, with Glenn Phillips scoring a century, he became the first player in history to score a century against the Indian team across all formats in the same year. Phillips scored an ODI century against India back in January 2026 in Indore. He scored a T20I century in Auckland in October and a Test century in the first Test of the series in Wellington.

With a marvellous showing in the first innings, Phillips laid the foundation for the middle order. After New Zealand’s subpar start to the first innings, it could be interesting to see how the Black Caps fare in the remaining time of the first innings and how big a total the hosts can amass and whether they can put the Indian team under pressure.

Session 1 ended with New Zealand on 317/6, and the side will look to add 100 more runs to the board from here.

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