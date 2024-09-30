Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Mominul Haque smashed his 13th Test century, first against India as the match resumed on Day 4 in Kanpur

Mominul Haque was the only Bangladesh batter to offer some resistance as the second Test resumed in Kanpur after an unofficial break of a couple of days due to rain, wet outfield and poor drainage. Mominul, who resumed his innings unbeaten at 40, notched up his 13th Test century but only the first against India as he single-handedly helped Bangladesh cross 200. While Mominul dominated the proceedings with the bat on Day 4, it was Rishabh Pant, who walked away with the moment of the day.

Yes, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj held on to terrific catches but Pant with his wit forced Sunil Gavaskar to laugh on commentary. During one of the overs of senior all-rounder R Ashwin, Pant mouthed, "Helmet se ek LBW le sakte hain bhai (We can get an LBW off the helmet as well)." The words were audible quite clearly on the stump mic and Gavaskar couldn't hold his laughter.

Pant was probably indicating towards Mominul's short stature that LBW could be possible even if the ball hits the helmet. Gavaskar, who himself is of short stature, too mentioned that it applied to him as well. The video of the same has gone viral.

Watch the video:

Pant is famous for his one-liners from behind the stumps and this was as good as it can get. On the field, however, it was Jasprit Bumrah, who helped India bowl Bangladesh out cheaply. Bumrah got three wickets as Bangladesh lost 7/126 on Day 4 after resuming from 107/3 while Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin got two each.

Mominul remained unbeaten on 107 while the whole team folded for 233. India will aim to come out with positive intent to be able to force a result, which still looks very improbable but at least they can try.