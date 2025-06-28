Heinrich Klaasen quits captaincy, coach sacked midway as Seattle Orcas in shamble Seattle Orcas captain Heinrich Klaasen quit captaincy, while the franchise has sacked Matthew Mott as head coach. Sikandar Raza has been handed the baton, and in his first match in charge, Orcas chased 237 runs to win their first game of MLC 2025.

Seattle:

Seattle Orcas have won only one out of their six matches so far in the Major League Cricket (MLC). Despite so, they are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs. MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders have been poor as well, both winning one out of six matches in the league. All three teams now have the opportunity to perform well in the remainder of the tournaments and fight for the fourth spot on the league table. That will guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, to change the scenario, Seattle captain Heinrich Klaasen stepped down, while head coach Matthew Mott has been sacked from his post. The South Africa international aims to focus on his batting and, for the same reason, has quit captaincy. In his absence, the franchise appointed Sikandar Raza for the role. In the meantime, the CEO of Seattle Orcas, Hemant Dua, thanked Mott for his professionalism and commitment.

“This is a moment of reflection and renewal for the Seattle Orcas. This has been a tough run for the team, and with it, some difficult decisions had to be made. We are grateful to Matthew for his commitment and professionalism during his time with us, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” Dua shared in a statement.

Dua confirms Raza’s appointment as captain

“We respect Heinrich’s decision to step down voluntarily as captain to focus on his batting. This reflects his character and team-first mindset. Sikandar was our unanimous choice once we heard from Klassen about his decision. We believe these changes set the stage for a strong second half of the season,” he added.

The move worked wonders for the franchise as they picked up their first win against MI New York on June 28. Chasing 238 runs, Shimron Hetmyer played a blistering knock of unbeaten 97 runs off 40 balls to win the game.