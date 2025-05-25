Heinrich Klaasen joins elite list with quickfire century against Kolkata Knight Riders Star Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen put in a brilliant show against Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring a quickfire century at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He joined an elite list with a masterful century.

New Delhi:

Game 68 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 25. The clash began with Hyderabad coming in to bat first, and the side put in an exceptional performance with the bat.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the innings with scores of 32 and 76 runs, respectively. However, it was the knock of Heinrich Klaasen that stole the limelight in Delhi. Klaasen came out to bat after the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma and put in a performance for the ages.

Klaasen amassed 105* runs in 39 deliveries and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a total of 278 runs in the first innings, which was the third highest total in the history of the IPL. It is also worth noting that this was Klaasen’s second century in the IPL, and scoring his ton, Klaasen became only the fourth non-opener batter to score multiple centuries in the IPL.

He joins the likes of AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav in the elite list. Speaking of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, it is worth noting that both teams have already been eliminated from the ongoing IPL 2025.

The result of the game will have no effect on their campaign, and as Kolkata came in to bowl first, the defending champions had hoped for a good performance in the first innings of the game, but Sunrisers’ batting attack had plans of their own.

As for KKR’s bowling attack, Sunil Narine was the highest wicket taker for the side in the first innings with two wickets to his name. Vaibhav Arora took one wicket as well.

Non-openers to score multiple centuries in the IPL

3 - AB de Villiers

3 - Sanju Samson

2 - Heinrich Klaasen*

2 - Suryakumar Yadav